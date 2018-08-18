Overnight eastbound closure on I-44 from I-35 to Wellston expected for next week 

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Officials say drivers should expect an overnight eastbound closure on I-44 from I-35 to Wellston next week.

The closure is part of a project to install bridge beams on that section of the Eastern Oklahoma County Turnpike. The eastbound Luther onramp will also be closed.

The closure is set for Monday, August 20, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, August 21.

Crews will detour eastbound traffic at I-35 to SH-66 and will be placed back on I-44 at Wellston.

Officials urge drivers to make alternate travel plans during the closure.