Plans underway for Choctaw Nation, Talihina summer diabetes program to continue next year

TALIHINA, Okla. – The Choctaw Nation and City of Talihina say their summer diabetes program will continue next year after another successful summer.

From May 28 to August 4, the Choctaw Nation Diabetes Wellness Center collaborated with the City of Talihina to have access to the city’s pool. This allowed patients with diabetes to participate in low-impact aerobics using pool noodles and strength training using water weights.

25 patients signed up for the exercise program.

According to the Choctaw Nation, patients saw improvements to their A1C levels, lowered blood pressure and losses of weight and waistline inches. One patient lost a total of 21 pounds during the program, while another went down two pant sizes. Most saw their A1C levels drop by one-half to one full point. All patients saw a reduction in blood pressure readings.

This was the second summer for the joint effort between the Choctaw Nation and the City of Talihina.

“We were sad to see summer come to an end,” said one patient.

All patients were encourage to “just move,” the motto for the class, and added that it is important to continue staying motivated.

Because of the popularity and positive results of the program, plans are underway to continue the summer pool cooperation for next year.