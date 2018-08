× Reports of fans injured while waiting for Backstreet Boys

THACKERVILLE, Okla. – Reports are coming in about fans injured while waiting in line at WinStar Casino for the Backstreet Boys and 98 Degrees concert.

Witnesses say a metal structure was blown over during the storms coming into south Oklahoma and fell onto people waiting in line to enter the venue.

First responders are at the scene.

We will keep you updated.

Emergency personnel had to use a forklift to remove the metal sign from on top of people waiting in line at the @backstreetboys concert. #oknews #okwx #WinStarCasino #BackstreetBoys pic.twitter.com/jOcR18sffa — Sydney Stavinoha (@SydneyStavinoha) August 18, 2018

Hey folks! Severe weather, high winds and rain just passed thru here in Thackerville, OK. Emergency crews are on the seen as tent calapsed and some folks who were seeking shelter were injured. Waiting to determine damage to our stage and production. Status of show TBD. ✌🏻❤️ — Kevin Richardson (@kevinrichardson) August 18, 2018