Study ranks Oklahoma as 5th worst state to have a baby
OKLAHOMA – A new study has ranked Oklahoma as the 5th worst state to have a baby.
Earlier this week, WalletHub released its ‘2018’s Best & Worst States to Have a Baby.’
WalletHub says they compared the 50 states, and the District of Columbia, across 26 key measures of cost, health care accessibility and baby-friendliness. The data set ranges from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.
The top five worst states to have a baby:
- Mississippi
- Alabama
- South Carolina
- Louisiana
- Oklahoma
The top five best states to have a baby:
- Vermont
- Masschusetts
- Minnesota
- New Hampshire
- North Dakota
Having a baby in Oklahoma (1= best; 25=average)
- 20th – Hospital conventional-delivery charges
- 44th – Infant mortality rate
- 20th – Rate of low birth weight
- 51st – Midwives and OB-GYNs per capita
- 51st – Pediatricians and family doctors per capita
- 21st – Child-care centers per capita
- 40th – Parental-leave policy score