Study ranks Oklahoma as 5th worst state to have a baby

Posted 9:32 am, August 18, 2018

OKLAHOMA – A new study has ranked Oklahoma as the 5th worst state to have a baby.

Earlier this week, WalletHub released its ‘2018’s Best & Worst States to Have a Baby.’

WalletHub says they compared the 50 states, and the District of Columbia, across 26 key measures of cost, health care accessibility and baby-friendliness. The data set ranges from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.

The top five worst states to have a baby:

  1. Mississippi
  2. Alabama
  3. South Carolina
  4. Louisiana
  5. Oklahoma

The top five best states to have a baby:

  1. Vermont
  2. Masschusetts
  3. Minnesota
  4. New Hampshire
  5. North Dakota

Having a baby in Oklahoma (1= best; 25=average)

  • 20th – Hospital conventional-delivery charges
  • 44th – Infant mortality rate
  • 20th – Rate of low birth weight
  • 51st – Midwives and OB-GYNs per capita
  • 51st – Pediatricians and family doctors per capita
  • 21st – Child-care centers per capita
  • 40th – Parental-leave policy score