Study ranks Oklahoma as 5th worst state to have a baby

OKLAHOMA – A new study has ranked Oklahoma as the 5th worst state to have a baby.

Earlier this week, WalletHub released its ‘2018’s Best & Worst States to Have a Baby.’

WalletHub says they compared the 50 states, and the District of Columbia, across 26 key measures of cost, health care accessibility and baby-friendliness. The data set ranges from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.

The top five worst states to have a baby:

Mississippi Alabama South Carolina Louisiana Oklahoma

The top five best states to have a baby:

Vermont Masschusetts Minnesota New Hampshire North Dakota

Having a baby in Oklahoma (1= best; 25=average)