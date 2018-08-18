Tulsa man wins new car after donating blood for Bob Moore Blood Drive, Oklahoma Blood Institute

EDMOND, Okla. – It was a super, exciting Saturday for Martin Skrovina of Tulsa.

He won a brand new Subaru Impreza from Bob Moore Subaru. He was selected as one of five finalists for the new car giveaway after donating blood last week at the Bob Moore Blood Drive working in partnership with the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

The five finalists drew their key fobs and hoped for the best. Skrovina was the fourth person to try and start the car and when he turned the key, four was his lucky number.

Kimberly Jackson, director of marketing for Bob Moore Subaru, says the blood drive and the new car giveaway are important.

“Fifteen years we’ve been doing this. Over 15 years and were going to continue it,” said Jackson. “It is just a great partnership, something we enjoy each and every year. But it’s about community, about giving back and that’s what Bob Moore Auto Group is all about.”

There were 618 blood donations made last week at the Bob Moore Blood Drive as summertime is when blood supply levels typically drop. Those 618 donations will save more than 1,800 lives.