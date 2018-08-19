× Officials: Boy accused in stabbing at Luther school not a known troublemaker

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities said a 14-year-old boy who used a knife to attack a female classmate during a school assembly in central Oklahoma didn’t have a reputation as a troublemaker.

Luther Police Chief David Randall said Friday that investigators are interviewing staff at students following the Thursday attack at Luther High School. He said a trend has emerged from the interviews that could point to a motive, but he declined to elaborate.

However, Randall and Superintended Barry Gunn said the boy has no history of trouble at the school.

Randall said the 14-year-old victim remains hospitalized in Oklahoma City and is expected to fully recover. He said she suffered numerous stab wounds and was only acquainted with the boy.

Randall said the boy “blurted out some statements that made no sense” after he was taken into custody.