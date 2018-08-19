Oklahoma State Names Dru Brown Back Up Quarterback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've known since Big 12 Football Media Days that Taylor Cornelius was OSU's starting quarterback with Mike Gundy calling him, "our guy." OSU's second guy will be Dru Brown. Mike Gundy naming Brown back up quarterback on Sunday.

Dru Brown hadn't even been on campus a whole month since he transferred from Hawaii. However he did play in a system with the Rainbow Warriors that was very similar to Oklahoma State's. It would appear Brown had little to no problems picking up the offense in that time. In two seasons at Hawaii, the senior transfer passed for more than five thousand yards, 37 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Mike Gundy added that the maturity and experience of Brown led to the decision to name him back up.

Spencer Sanders is being labeled a freshman phenom after being named the Texas Gatorade High School Player of the Year. He's currently listed as third on the depth chart.

Keondre Wudtee, who's been at OSU for a season, saw action in one game is listed at fourth.

Oklahoma State kicks off the season August 30th, inside Boone Pickens Stadium, against Missouri State.