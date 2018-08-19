× OSU’s Viktor Hovland Wins U.S. Amateur Championship

To the Viktor go the spoils.

That was the case for Oklahoma State for golfer Viktor Hovland. Just months removed from winning a national championship in Stillwater, Hovland won the 118th U.S. Amateur Championship by Stillwater Cove at Pebble Beach. Hovland took down Devon Bling of UCLA 6 and 5 to win.

Hovland hit a bevy of incredible shots to propel his victory. On the 4th hole, Hovland found himself in a patch of ice plant. Instead of taking a drop, Hovland hit a perfect shot for a beautiful up and down which gave him a 1 up lead and put him in the drivers seat to win.

He wasn’t done. On 18 he hit his tee shot into the rocks. He took a drop and somehow scrambled to sink a tough par putt that kept him at 4 up before playing the next 18 holes.

Hovland would never let Bling get close. And on 31 with a chance to keep the match going, Bling missed a long putt etching Hovland’s name in lure. Hovland becomes the fifth Cowboy to win a U.S. Amateur. However, he becomes the first Norwegian to win the event.

Hovland rocked the Rickie Fowler Sunday orange with his college head coach Alan Bratton on the bag. With the win, Hovland wins exemptions and can play in the U.S. Open, the Masters and is automatically in the field for next years Amateur championship.

When asked about having his name on a trophy that has the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Scott Verplank and Tiger Woods on it Hovland said sarcastically, “Tiger who?” before breaking out in laughter.

The Golden Bear didn’t take long to congratulate Hovland on his impressive win.

Hovland also got a shout out from OSU alum Rickie Fowler on his Instagram story saying, “See you at Augusta and back at Pebble for the U.S. Open #GOPOKES.”