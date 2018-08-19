× Police investigate after 2 injured during stabbing in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Police said they are investigating after two people have been injured during a stabbing in Midwest City.

The stabbing was reported around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 1200 block of Lauren Lane.

According to police, one person was stabbed in the back and another in the hand. They were both taken to a hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released at this time.