OKLAHOMA CITY – Police said they are investigating a shooting in the southwest side.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday near S.W. 29th St. and Kentucky Ave.

According to police, one man shot another in the neck. The shooter then left the scene in a grey Hyundai.

No other details, including the condition of the shooting victim, have been released at this time.