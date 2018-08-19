Thieves break in through roof of local store to steal thousands of dollars worth of jewelry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Thousands of dollars of jewelry have been stolen from a store in the metro - and the thieves allegedly got in through the roof.

It happened at Corporate Jewelry Repair on south Western near I-240.

"I came in this morning, about 6:30 in the morning," said store owner Eliseo Velasco.

Velasco went into his shop Sunday morning to find it had been ransacked. Debris from his ceiling was now covering every inch of the floor.

"It smelled like burnt something inside the store but, when I go, it looked like leaking water," he said.

Velasco said he could smell the wiring from his alarm system; that's when he realized his jewelry store was burglarized. The thieves didn't even bother to use the front door.

"I see the roof had a hole on the top," Velasco said.

They went in through the roof, cutting the wires to the alarm system on their way down.

"They used special tools to make a hole in the safe because they can't open it because it's lock," Velasco said.

In the safe, the thieves allegedly stole several items of jewelry.

"Maybe over $150,000," Velasco said.

It was thousands of dollars in rings and jewels.

Velasco said he is glad no one was there to get hurt and he not going to let the incident slow down his business.

"If you know these people, they're going to keep doing this to other places, so we need to help each other to stop these people," he said.

The store will be open Monday morning.