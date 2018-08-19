Trey Alexander Carving Out Career, Carrying On Family’s Fortunes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to basketball bloodlines no one may have Heritage Hall sophomore Trey Alexander beat.

His grandfather won a state title, his father, Steven Jr., won two titles at Midwest City and played some pro ball.

Then there’s his two uncles who won titles with the Bombers too, Deangelo, even player for OU.

Hoops is all natural for the fifteen year old.

“No I wouldn’t say it’s always been easy,” Alexander said. “I would say, it’s been like second nature because I’m used to doing everything I’ve done. Seeing my Dad train, seeing how hard he worked, learning how to put the ball in the hoop’s since a young age’s just been second nature.”

Trey carried on his family’s fortunes on the hardwood at just fourteen by helping Heritage Hall take home the title last year.

But being at the top wasn’t new to the teen.

“It was something I’ve always dreamed of being in,” Alexander said. “I always liked the spotlight because it shows, when it gets down in crunch time, who’s able to do this, who’s put in the most work throughout the whole process.”

Alexander adds, there aren’t any plans for a sophomore slump this year.

Having high expectations are all a part of the plan

“It makes me feel like if I don’t show up then that means I’m letting my team down, and the people that hold me to high standards down. I feel like I can’t do that, because some people look up to me, and I know that I have to show out.”

Navigating through recruiting can get tough, but it’s all a part of the path to the top.

“It’s something that I’ve always dreamed about,” Alexander said. “It’s something that me and my Dad have always talked about since I was younger. Now that schools have started looking at me it feels like my hard work has basically paid off, but I’m still not done yet until I get all the schools on me.”

At age fifteen Alexander’s already gathered in offers from OU and OSU.

Both state schools are shooting their strategies to the teen, with the Sooners showcasing a hometown hero.

“Coach Kruger’s been telling me how he came through OU,” Alexander said. “How I could be the next person to come to the in-town school, and to go through that same process. “And then Coach Boynton, he’s basically telling me that he wants me to be able to play in the range that I want to, and to be able to put the ball in my hands.”

Trey’s taking the steps to stardom with wise words from his father.

“If I don’t want to be the greatest at something then why do I even want to do it,” Alexander said. “If you don’t want to be the greatest at something then that means you’re just taking it lightly. That means you don’t take it serious enough. I take this game very serious. I don’t even think of it as anything that I have to do. I take it as something as being fun, and like a job, because I’ve always wanted to do this since I can remember.”