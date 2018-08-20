17-year-old arrested in connection with violent assault of clerk

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a 17-year-old has been arrested following a violent assault at a convenience store in Oklahoma City.

Earlier this week, officials say three men attempted to rob the U.S. Foods Quick Stop, located near N.W. 31st and Drexel.

During their attempt to rob the store, the men brutally attacked the clerk.

They didn’t get away with any cash, and police say they ran off after they were unable to open the cash register.

All three suspects are described as black males in their late teens, and investigators believe they may be connected to similar robberies.

On Monday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department announced that a 17-year-old boy was quickly identified and arrested after being pinpointed as one of the alleged suspects.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.