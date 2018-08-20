× 5 taken into custody after hours-long standoff in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Five people have been taken into custody after an hours-long standoff in the southwest metro area.

At 2 p.m. Monday, police and the Gang Enforcement Unit went to a house near SW 25th and Woodward, looking for a wanted man. Police aren’t releasing his name yet, but they said he is charged with assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly shot another person last week at SW 20th and Portland.

On Monday, police said there were two people sitting on the porch with a pit bull they let go of. The pit bull ran at the detectives and became increasingly aggressive.

“Unfortunately, one of our detectives had to shoot the pit bull,” said Oklahoma City Police Lt. Jeff Flaggert.

The dog survived its wound and was taken to the veterinarian for care.

Officers arrested the people on the porch and learned the man they went for was barricaded inside. They surrounded the house and called in the tactical team and negotiators.

“We gave several orders for the subjects to come out of the house; they refused to come out,” Flaggert said.

Five hours after they arrived, a flash bang was thrown into the home to disorient those inside.

“All the subjects gave up, came out without any incidents and they’re all taken into custody right now,” Flaggert said.

Now, police are questioning all five, and the man they were looking for is under arrest.