AP Preseason Football Poll Released

The Associated Press preseason college football poll was released on Monday, and Oklahoma is only team from the state to be ranked.

The Sooners 7th in the poll, with Oklahoma State getting votes for the equivalent ranking of 29th.

Alabama is ranked number one, getting 42 of the 61 first place votes.

This is the 19th straight year OU has been ranked in the preseason AP top 25, and the 16th time in the last 18 years they’ve been ranked in the top 10 in the first poll of the season.

The Cowboys received 51 points in voting, ranking them 29th among all teams.

Here is the complete poll:

