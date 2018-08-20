Follow storms on KFOR live interactive radar

Authorities identify man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on I-35

Posted 6:34 am, August 20, 2018, by

EDMOND, Okla. – Authorities have identified a man killed on I-35 last week.

Just after 5:30 a.m. on August 14, police responded to an auto-pedestrian accident on I-35 southbound, just north of 2nd St. in Edmond.

Officials say 28-year-old Christopher Burgess was standing in the center lane of I-35 when he was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling southbound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.