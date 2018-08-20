Beer distributors preparing for start of modernized liquor laws in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – In less than two months, Oklahomans will be able to buy cold, strong beer at grocery and convenience stores across the state.

In 2016, voters across the Sooner State approved State Question 792, which allows wine and full-strength beer to be sold in grocery stores and convenience stores.

“Beer modernization is giving an extra boost to the already growing Oklahoma beer industry,” said Lisette Barnes, president of the Oklahoma Beer Alliance. “Our beer distributor members have been hiring new employees, purchasing additional delivery trucks and expanding their climate-controlled warehouses to accommodate the increase in strong beer brands and new retail partners to make sure the transition to cold, strong beer is seamless for consumers.”

The new law goes into effect Oct.1.

To prepare for the new law, beer distributors across the state are expanding their operations.

“We’re working to make sure Oklahomans won’t have to leave the state to find the cold, strong beer that they want,” said Susan Taylor, vice chairman of the Oklahoma Beer Alliance and president of Belle Point Beverages, Inc. “We’ve increased our sales team, added a new delivery van and are in the process of expanding our climate-controlled warehouse now to accommodate more strong beer brands.”

“Our recently completed warehouse expansion will give us the space we need to take on these new brands,” said Jason Hall, senior director, Anheuser-Busch Sales of Oklahoma Tulsa. “We know Oklahoma consumers want to see more beer selection, and we’re excited that we can provide that with the 30 new strong brands we’re bringing to Oklahoma.”