Benefit to be held for Elk City fire chief diagnosed with colon, liver cancer

ELK CITY, Okla. – The Elk City community is coming together for a fire chief diagnosed with colon and liver cancer.

Members of the Elk City Fire Department, along with Crossfit Velox, are putting together a benefit for Elk City Fire Chief Billy Word.

The benefit includes a workout, corn hole tournament, silent auction, gun raffles, dunk tank, food and t-shirts, with all proceeds going to Chief Word to help with medical and travel expenses.

The workout is a three-person team event, and the cost is $50 per team. Teams must preregister here.

The event is September 8 at 10 a.m. at Crossfit Velox located at 504 W 20th St. in Elk City.