Bethany man charged in connection to teen’s death

BETHANY, Okla. - A Bethany man has now been charged in connection to the death of a teenager who was shot inside his home.

William Anthony Henderson has been charged with a misdemeanor count of furnishing a weapon to a minor.

According to court documents, the 15- and 16-year-old were staying at Henderson’s home while he was at the hospital with his wife who was having a baby.

He allegedly told investigators he gave the gun to the boys telling them to use it for protection if anyone broke into the home.

The teenagers were allegedly playing with that gun when the 16-year-old accidentally shot the 15-year-old.

The teen later died at the hospital.

The 16-year-old has been charged with manslaughter and reckless conduct with a firearm.