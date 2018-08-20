Cooking with Kyle: Scotch shortbread cookies

OKLAHOMA CITY – This is an easy, spectacular recipe for one of my favorite cookies. Great for kids – and for adults.

Memorize the recipe; we will do more with it during the holiday season. Meanwhile, enjoy. You will never purchase a box of shortbread again!

2 sticks butter, room temperature

1/2 C confectioners sugar

2 C flour

1/4 t baking powder

1/4 t salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Sift together flour, baking powder and salt.

Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

Thoroughly fold in dry ingredients until entirely blended.

Using cake pans, roll out or press into bottom of pan (s). Dough should be 1/4 inch thick. Prick with fork.

Bake for roughly 20 minutes, or until shortbread begins to turn golden. Remove from oven: allow to cool for 10 minutes.

Slice into desired shapes/sizes; allow to further cool before removing from pan. These are outstanding served warm and may be reheated.

Yield: 18-24 shortbreads.