Fans share terrifying experience after metal structure falls down from storm at Backstreet Boys concert 

THACKERVILLE, Okla. – Fans are opening up about their terrifying experience at what was supposed to be a Backstreet Boys concert over the weekend.

14 people were injured Saturday at WinStar World Casino, where the concert was being held, after a metal structure collapsed.

Officials say around 5 p.m., concert-goers were warned that severe weather was on the way.

“They said there’s lightning. They advised us to seek shelter from the casino,” Brittany Leach told KXII. “People were asking, ‘Is it mandatory?’ They said no.”

Brittany Leach and her husband, Thomas, drove from their Norman home to Thackerville for the concert.

“My wife has been a life-long Backstreet Boys fan, so I threw a crazy Backstreet Boys birthday party for her,” said Thomas.

They said they stayed, along with nearly everyone else towards the front of the line.

But, that’s when the storm hit, bringing 70 to 80 mile per hour winds.

A metal scaffolding near the entrance collapsed, injuring 14 people, including Brittany and Thomas.

“The only thing I knew was something happened and blood is literally pouring out of my head,” Thomas said. “I had no idea what happened.”

Thomas had his head stapled several times and was later released from the hospital. The experience, though, is something he won’t forget.

“I thought I was gonna die right then,” Thomas said. “I was bleeding pretty bad, then I saw the thing that had fallen on us. There were people still underneath.”

Brandy Tittle, who was attending the concert, was also injured.

“There was a big whoosh over my head and I don’t remember after that,” Tittle said.

Officials at Winstar released a statement saying the more than 100 people near the front of the line did not evacuate like they were asked to do.

More than 10,000 fans were expected to attend.

The concert will be rescheduled.