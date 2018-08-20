Football fever: OU earns spot in AP Top 25 poll

NORMAN, Okla. – We’re less than two weeks away from the start of the college football season, and analysts are gearing up for what to expect in the upcoming season.

On Monday, the Associated Press released its ‘Top 25’ preseason poll.  

Alabama topped the list after winning the national championship last season, followed by Clemson and Georgia.  Oklahoma was the only team who finished in the top 4 in last season’s College Football Playoffs to not earn a spot in the top 4 of AP’s list.

Instead, the Sooners sit at No. 7 after losing several superstars, like quarterback Baker Mayfield.

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Georgia
  4. Wisconsin
  5. Ohio State
  6. Washington
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Miami
  9. Auburn
  10. Penn State
  11. Michigan State
  12. Notre Dame
  13. Stanford
  14. Michigan
  15. USC
  16. TCU
  17. West Virginia
  18. Mississippi State
  19. Florida State
  20. Virginia Tech
  21. UCF
  22. Boise State
  23. Texas
  24. Oregon
  25. LSU.

The Sooners kick off their season on Saturday, Sept. 1 in Norman against Florida Atlantic.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on FOX.

Oklahoma State University will start things even earlier with their season opener against Missouri State on Thursday, Aug. 30.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and can be viewed on FS1.