Football fever: OU earns spot in AP Top 25 poll

NORMAN, Okla. – We’re less than two weeks away from the start of the college football season, and analysts are gearing up for what to expect in the upcoming season.

On Monday, the Associated Press released its ‘Top 25’ preseason poll.

Alabama topped the list after winning the national championship last season, followed by Clemson and Georgia. Oklahoma was the only team who finished in the top 4 in last season’s College Football Playoffs to not earn a spot in the top 4 of AP’s list.

Instead, the Sooners sit at No. 7 after losing several superstars, like quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Alabama Clemson Georgia Wisconsin Ohio State Washington Oklahoma Miami Auburn Penn State Michigan State Notre Dame Stanford Michigan USC TCU West Virginia Mississippi State Florida State Virginia Tech UCF Boise State Texas Oregon LSU.

The Sooners kick off their season on Saturday, Sept. 1 in Norman against Florida Atlantic.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on FOX.

Oklahoma State University will start things even earlier with their season opener against Missouri State on Thursday, Aug. 30.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and can be viewed on FS1.