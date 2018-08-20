“I started driving on the rim,” OU freshman blames falling concrete for damage to tires

OKLAHOMA CITY – Roadway hazards are to blame for leaving an OU freshman stranded.

She was on her way home over the weekend when she encountered a huge chunk of concrete in the middle of the highway.

It was supposed to be a smooth ride home for Evelyn Culver, until she reached the I-240 bridge, near the I-35 junction.

“There was something in the road. I couldn’t really tell what is was, and there were cars all around me so I couldn’t move,” said Culver.

As it turns out, it was a large chunk of concrete in the roadway. Culver says she believes it fell from the overpass right above her car.

“I didn’t realize that it was giant pieces of concrete until I was on top of them,” said Culver.

She didn’t even have time to react before slamming into the concrete, leaving one of her front tires punctured and flat.

“I didn’t know that it popped my tire until maybe like a minute later when I started driving on the rim,” said Culver.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation tell News 4 they aren’t sure if the concrete fell from the bridge, but sent a crew to check it out. They say they couldn’t find any large pieces of debris near the roadway.

When News 4 checked, we could see evidence of the bridge crumbling.

“I’m just glad it didn’t fall on any cars,” said Culver.

Culver said she reported the incident to ODOT on Monday morning.