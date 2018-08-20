“It’s a miracle,” Newcastle teen critically injured in crash arrives home to fanfare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWCASTLE, Okla. - You would have thought a celebrity had landed at Will Rogers World Airport.

As Caleb Freeman walked out of the security area, he was greeted by around 200 people cheering wildly.

Freeman walked slowly with the aid of a walker, but the fact that the teen is even walking is a miracle in and of itself.

In December of 2017, Freeman and his brother were on their way to a University of Oklahoma basketball game when Freeman’s pickup spun out of control on I-35.

A semi t-boned the truck on Caleb’s side, which led to an eight-month journey to recovery.

Experts say 90% of patients with his type of traumatic brain injury never even wake up.

“The Facebook following began and that grew to something north of 50,000 people that have followed every day and the prayer requests that the family has put out,” said Ben Stewart, Freeman’s uncle.

Freeman went from OU Medical Center to a hospital in Denver, to a therapy hospital in Omaha, and finally spent the last couple of weeks in Idaho.

“We’ve been watching him on Facebook, so to finally see him home is just amazing. It’s a miracle,” said one friend at the airport.

“I’m so glad to be back like more than I can even say,” said Freeman.

His speech still comes slow, but his family says his cognition is good.

He can understand and process things well, but his ability to verbalize takes a minute.

His balance and coordination are still a work in progress, but he’s actually ready to travel and share his story.

“I’m hoping my story leads a bunch of people to Jesus,” said Freeman.

Throughout their journey, the Freeman family has kept their faith front and center and said none of this would be possible without God.

The entire crowd joined in a prayer in the middle of the airport, led by Freeman’s dad, who is a pastor at First Baptist Church in Newcastle.

Thousands and thousands of people all over have been praying for Freeman and following his story on Facebook.

Freeman had a special message for those prayer warriors.

“To all of you out there who have been praying for me, I want to say thank you so much because none of this would be possible without you,” said Freeman.