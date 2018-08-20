Local anime convention cancelled citing ‘logistical difficulties,’ fan, vendor refunds unclear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - A planned anime convention is now off after what organizers cite as "logistical difficulties." But some say they believe they've been taken for a ride by event organizers and demanding a refund, but can't get ahold of anyone to get a straight answer.

Izumicon 2018, a three day anime convention, was scheduled to be held at the Reed Convention Center over Labor Day weekend and Samantha Robb was going to be there.

"I've been so excited for this event and getting in that I sprang for a big booth," said Robb, who has been doing face and body painting, airbrushed tattoos and henna for years.

"Which means you put how much money down?" asked News 4's Bill Miston.

"$440 down, hoping to make two to three times more on a three day event."

"Do you feel you were conned out of your money?"

"I'm suspecting that we may have been," said Robb. "Not me, we," referring to the other vendors, artists and event attendees.

Izumicon posted on its Facebook page last week that "Despite diligent efforts IZUMICON 2018 has been officially cancelled due to logistical difficulties, talent scheduling, and other factors beyond our control." However, the post has been met with anger by hundreds posting on the facebook page, questioning the reasoning for the event's cancellation.

News 4 has attempted to reach Izumicon's director and the parent company registered in her name, Ladder Entertainment, LLC., and have not yet heard back.

"All i know is, as a vendor, that what I can concretely tell you is I paid money for an event," said Robb. "We didn't find out until last week, way too soon, before the event to be able to get anything changed or done."

Robb emailed, inquiring about a refund -- only to receive an email back from "Team Izumicon" which said "We have funds tied up in deposits and prepaid expenses as well."

Robb also went to the police and filed a police report, in an effort to help her back hopefully help her recoup some of her money.

"And now no one is answering our questions about refunds," said Robb. "There's a lot of people affected by this."