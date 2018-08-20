New details released after woman’s body found inside car in river

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have released new details after a woman’s body was found inside a car in the North Canadian River near Lake Overholser.

Authorities say they received a 911 call around 1:55 a.m. Saturday for a possible traffic fatality and responded to the area near NW 39th and Council.

Two people say they witnessed a driver lose control and travel into the river where the vehicle sank. They said they did not see anyone come out of the vehicle.

Fire crews were unable to locate the vehicle due to the time of day and deep, murky waters.

The vehicle was recovered Saturday afternoon with the body of Marissa Martinez, 20, inside.

According to a police report, Martinez was traveling westbound on US Highway 66 in the inside lane when she departed the roadway and collided with a concrete center median. She then attempted to correct by steering right and rotated in a clockwise direction, traveling across the roadway and into the North Canadian River.