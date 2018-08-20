× Norman man concerned over speeding drivers near bus stop

NORMAN, Okla. – Now that school is back in session, a Norman man is worried about the safety of his young nieces and other children who live along his busy road.

Brian Baird tells News 4 that years ago, the city of Norman posted signs warning drivers that kids could be crossing to get to their bus stop along 60th Avenue NE.

Baird said the signs have been taken down in recent years.

He worries about his young nieces and other children who live along the road because sometimes drivers ignore the speed limit, speeding down the road going 60 to 70 miles per hour.

Baird said because there are many hills along 60th Ave NE and even if a bus is stopped with its stop sign deployed, drivers may not be able to see at the bottom of a hill.

Some area residents have start posting their own signs in their yards that read, “Drive Like Your Kids Live Here.”

We called the city of Norman public works department about the issue. Our inquiry is being passed along to the director.