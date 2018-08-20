Odor of alcohol detected on driver in fatal McCurtain County crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. – One person is dead following a crash near Idabel, and police say an odor of alcohol was detected on the driver.

It happened near Idabel on Sunday around 10:30 p.m. on a county road.

According to a report, 26-year-old Shaylia Cobb was driving, along with her two passengers, southbound on the road when she crossed the center line and ran off the roadway to the left, striking a tree.

Cobb and her two passengers were pinned for approximately 30 minutes and freed by the Broken Bow and Holly Creek fire departments.

The report states an odor of alcohol was detected on Cobb.

Cobb and one of her passengers were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Her other passenger was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Officials say no one was wearing their seat belt.