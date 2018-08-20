Officials: Inmate convicted of lewd proposals to a child walks away from correctional center

LEXINGTON, Okla. – Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from an Oklahoma correctional center on Monday morning.

Around 8 a.m. on Monday, correctional officers at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center noticed that 39-year-old Curtis Seals, Jr. was not present during the inmate count.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say he was present during the 6 a.m. inmate count, and they believe he walked away from the facility between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Seals is serving nine years in custody after being convicted of five counts of lewd or indecent propositions or acts to a child.

Seals is described as a black man, standing 5’8″ tall and weighing 178 pounds. He has tattoos of a heart and a scroll on his left arm and a cross and scorpion on his right arm.

If you have any idea where Seals is located, call the Fugitive Apprehension and Investigations team at (405) 230-8127.