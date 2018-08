× Oklahoma City police officer arrested on DUI, firearm charges

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City police officer was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

On August 17 around 11:40 p.m., police responded to a car accident at S. Meridian Ave. and Newcastle Road.

When police arrived, they found a man, 49-year-old Michael Ables, sitting on the curb, and said he “had an odor of an alcoholic beverage.”┬áPolice asked Ables if he had anything to drink, and Ables said yes.

According to a police report, Ables refused a field sobriety test.

Ables, a 27-year veteran with the Oklahoma City Police Department, was arrested after the officer observed his unsteadiness, slurred speech and odor of alcohol.

A loaded 38 Smith and Wesson revolver was found in the middle console of Ables vehicle.

The report states the other vehicle was starting to cross S. Meridian Ave. with a green light when Ables allegedly hit them head-on.

Ables was arrested on two charges; DUI alcohol and transporting a loaded firearm while under the influence.

He is currently on paid administrative leave.

Police say this was an off-duty incident in his personal vehicle.