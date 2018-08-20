× Oklahoma City police officer arrested on DUI, firearm charges

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City police officer was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

On August 17 around 11:40 p.m., police responded to a car accident at S. Meridian Ave. and Newcastle Road.

When police arrived, they found a man, 49-year-old Michael Ables, sitting on the curb, and said he “had an odor of an alcoholic beverage.” Police asked Ables if he had anything to drink, and Ables said yes.

According to a police report, Ables refused a field sobriety test.

Ables, a 27-year veteran with the Oklahoma City Police Department, was arrested after the officer observed his unsteadiness, slurred speech and odor of alcohol.

A loaded 38 Smith and Wesson revolver was found in the middle console of Ables vehicle.

The report states the other vehicle was starting to cross S. Meridian Ave. with a green light when Ables allegedly hit them head-on.

Ables was arrested on two charges; DUI alcohol and transporting a loaded firearm while under the influence.

He is currently on paid administrative leave.

Police say this was an off-duty incident in his personal vehicle.