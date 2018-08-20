× Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority establishes call center to answer questions on licensing, implementation

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority has established a call center to answer questions about patient and business application processing and requirements for obtaining medical marijuana licenses.

“We have had a number of questions about requirements since the emergency rules were updated earlier this month and we now have staff in place to help interested parties understand the application process,” said OMMA project manager Buffy Heater. “This is another benchmark for establishing a new program and OMMA is pleased to begin providing this service to Oklahomans who are interested in obtaining a medical marijuana license.”

The OMMA call center is now available at (405) 522-6662, Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Staff will be trained to provide information on application instructions and licensure processes and timeframes.

The online application system for licenses will be available August 25 at 10 a.m. and applications can be submitted at that time for patient, caregiver, ad business licenses.