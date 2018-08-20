× OU police investigating 2 alleged sexual assaults

NORMAN, Okla. – Students at the University of Oklahoma are on alert after hearing about two alleged sexual assaults on campus.

Many students told News 4 they didn’t get any alerts about the alleged assaults. However, one student said she heard about the assaults while catching up with friends this past weekend.

“Last night, everybody was getting together for the final night before classes and we were all talking about what we did this weekend,” said Katie Crum.

Shocked and in disbelief, Crum said she heard a girl from her dorm was sexually assaulted after going to a fraternity house on Friday night.

“She was talking about how her friends kind of ditched her and she wound up drinking a little more than she wanted to, and it was really just an uncomfortable night,” Crum said.

She said she heard the alleged victim called police on Saturday but said she was confused about what happened.

“She doesn’t know a whole lot,” Crum said. “She had to ask her friend.”

Courtney Foster, with the Women’s Resource Center, said it is something they see all the time. She said, even if people think something might have happened, always report it.

“Still call our crisis line, and we can talk to them about it,” Foster said. “We have so many people that are scared because they’re not really sure what happened or they don’t remember a lot, and that’s a normal response to have.”

Crum said Couch Center is a co-ed dorm, so she knows it could happen to anyone.

“It’s not like girls and boys share the same room, but we’re on the same floor,” Crum said. “We’re in the same section of the room, so it could happen to anybody and that’s a scary thought.”

She said she’s always on the lookout to make sure she doesn’t become the next victim.

“I made sure that I wasn’t absolutely alone at any point with anybody,” Crum said. “I made sure that I always had somebody to call if I needed to.”

News 4 asked OU Public Affairs why they have not alerted students about the sexual assaults, but they said they cannot comment on an open investigation.