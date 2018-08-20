× Police: Arrest made in connection to southwest Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have arrested a teen in connection to a southwest Oklahoma City shooting that left one man injured.

Police responded to the scene near SW 29th and Kentucky around 4 p.m. Sunday after receiving a 911 call.

According to police, the man was sitting in his van waiting on his girlfriend to come out of the store when two separate cars pulled up and started shooting at each other before driving off.

The man was hit in the neck by a stray bullet. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. Police say the man was not the intended target and say it appears that it was “a drug deal gone wrong.”

18-year-old Darius Gutierrez was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.