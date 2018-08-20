Police: Oklahoma City officer arrested for drunk driving, resulting in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY — A sergeant with the Oklahoma City Police Department was arrested for drunk driving, according to police.

Sergeant Michael Ables is now on paid administrative leave with the Oklahoma City Police Department after police say he was arrested Friday near S. Meridian and Newcastle Road.

Ables was reportedly involved in a head-on collision with another car.

“He had slurred speech. He was unsteady on his feet, also they noticed an odor of alcoholic beverage about his body and his breath,” said Capt. Bo Mathews. “They arrested Mr. Ables at this point, and he was booked later in the Oklahoma County Jail for driving under the influence of alcohol and also he had a loaded firearm in his vehicle.”

According to Capt. Mathews, Sergeant Ables is a 27-year veteran with the Oklahoma City Police Department. While the crash was initially reported as an injury wreck, Mathews said nobody was transported by EMSA.

“Right now, it’s going to be a criminal investigation just like any other driving under the influence — a DUI,” he said. “It will be treated exactly the same. There’s no preferential treatment in this case. The officers on the scene did exactly what they’re supposed to do. They knew that somebody was under the influence and they caused an accident, and he was arrested.”

Ables will be on paid administrative leave until the conclusion of the criminal investigation.

“As a department, you never want to see an officer do anything illegal because we are representing the police department. We’re there to make sure people don’t break the law,” Mathews said. “It’s discouraging, but like I said, hopefully we’ve caught this and we’ll be able to get Sergeant Ables back on his feet.”