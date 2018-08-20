× Police searching for possibly barricaded suspect in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a suspect, who may be barricaded inside a southwest Oklahoma City home.

Around 4:30 p.m., Oklahoma City police and a tactical team were called to a home near S.W. 25th and Woodward.

Initial reports indicate that officers were originally searching for a suspect, who then took off and barricaded himself in a home in the area.

Several police units are on the scene.