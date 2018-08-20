× Recreation center at Oklahoma City park closed for repairs

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City officials say a public recreation center is closed until further notice.

On Monday, City of Oklahoma City officials say the recreation center at Pilot Park, located at 1435 N.W. 2nd St., is closed for repairs until further notice.

The Parks and Recreation Department has started a long-term study to determine how to fix an ongoing issue with moisture in the building.

At this point, the playground remains open.