Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma looking for more than 3,000 volunteers

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is looking for 3,300 volunteers in September to help sort, pack and prepare food.

“We invite individuals, community groups and corporate groups to volunteer so we can provide food to the one in six Oklahomans living with hunger,” said Katie Fitzgerald. “That’s why volunteers are so important. Every day, volunteers pack enough food to fill a semi-truck.”

Volunteer projects include: bagging and boxing food products, preparing fresh food for children on-site in Hope’s Kitchen, processing protein donations in the Protein Processing Center and stocking shelves at the Regional Food Bank’s Moore Food & Resource Center.

Volunteer opportunities are available Monday through Saturday and include morning, afternoon and evening shifts. Volunteers under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21.

To view available opportunities and register to volunteer, email volunteer@regionalfoodbank.org, call 405-600-3161, or click here.