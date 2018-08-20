Suspects on the run following weekend shooting that left one man injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - One man is in the hospital after he was shot in the neck by a stray bullet in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police responded to the scene near SW 29th and Kentucky around 4 p.m. Sunday after receiving a 911 call.

According to police, the man was sitting in his van waiting on his girlfriend to come out of the store when two separate cars pulled up and started shooting at each other before driving off.

The man was hit in the neck by a stray bullet. He was taken to the hospital where is expected to make a full recovery. Police say the man was not the intended target.

"We were wielding and out of nowhere we heard gunshots," said Eishmael Zapata.

Zapata and other employees at Teto's Muffler Shop raced outside to find the gunshot victim covered in blood.

"We ran out and we seen a guy on the floor, he went to help him put a rag and after that, we seen the guy run to the car and they took off," said Zapata.

Police say they are still looking for the suspects and do not have any descriptions right now.

"We talked to a couple of eye witnesses that we talked with and right now we're trying to piece all that together to see where that leads us next," said Lt. David Garey with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

Investigators are reviewing nearby surveillance video.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.