Three people arrested in connection to fatal shooting in northeastern Oklahoma

Posted 12:54 pm, August 20, 2018, by

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – Three people were arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in northeastern Oklahoma.

Officials say the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Sunday. They said the victim, a 54-year-old man, confronted some people who had been getting into unlocked cars in his neighborhood and was fatally shot.

The man’s name has not been released.

KJRH reports Bartlesville police arrested Tyler Thomison, 18, Thomas Alexander, 20, and a 17-year-old male in connection to the shooting.

Police said area residents who have had their cars broken into should contact investigators.

Officials are working to finalize charges, according to KJRH.