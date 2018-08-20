Three-year-old girl in critical condition at Oklahoma City hospital after mother accidentally ran over her

ADA, Okla. – A little girl is in critical condition at an Oklahoma City hospital after her mother accidentally ran over her twice, police say.

According to KXII, the mother accidentally ran over her three-year-old daughter twice around 9:45 a.m. Saturday at a hotel.

“I just heard the woman screaming ‘no, no, no, no,’ and I ran outside and I saw the baby was underneath the tire in the back,” hotel housekeeper Nikisha Sandman said.

KXII reports the child, mother and grandfather were staying at the hotel for a business trip and getting ready to go back to Texas.

Police say the mother thought her daughter was still in the room, but had instead followed her out to the parking lot.

That’s when police say the mother backed a Ford F-150 truck over the little girl because she didn’t see her.

“I guess she was just in shock and she didn’t know if the tire was on the baby or not. She backed [the truck] up and ran over her again, her foot this time,” Sandman said.

Sandman ran over to help the mother and child.

Officials say the little girl sustained injuries on her legs, feet and arms.

The little girl was flown from an Ada hospital to a hospital in Oklahoma City.

No arrests have been made.