Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 20th anniversary winter tour

OKLAHOMA CITY – Trans-Siberian Orchestra has announced their 20th anniversary winter tour.

The tour, a presentation of “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” features founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill’s story of a runaway who finds her way into a mysterious abandoned theater.

Their winter tour is set to begin on November 14, and will visit 65 cities across North America, for more than 100 performances before finishing on December 30.

They will make a stop in Tulsa at the BOK Center on November 15 and in Oklahoma City at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on December 5.

General public tickets go on sale September 14.

For more information on their tour stops and tickets, click here.