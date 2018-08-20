Treading Quietly: This Bethany, OK woman is 102 thanks to daily walks, peace, and tranquility.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, OKLAHOMA -- She won't win any races in the quarter-mile, but Wenonah Shaw is going for a distance record few have ever achieved.

Wenonah walks that distance in her Bethany neighborhood just about every day, slowly and quietly.

"I enjoy my walks," she states. "I enjoy company that comes once in a while and I enjoy the quiet of not having a million people around."

She was born to farmer parents in 1916.

Her older brother Arlo and this family of four survived the dust storms of The Depression with vegetable garden and a well that never went dry near the town of Putnam in Dewey County.

"That's just a wide spot in the road," she says.

She moved to Oklahoma City when World War II broke out, working at the Douglas plant in Midwest City, now Tinker Air Force Base.

After the war she got a job with Southwestern Bell as an information operator.

She used to look up phone numbers in the Yellow and White Pages over rotary exchanges.

She retired in 1972.

"I hope," she says dryly.

Wenonah was married for a time, but never had kids.

If there was a constant in her life it was always staying busy making dolls or doll dresses, enjoying company but always on her own terms.

Shaw clarifies, "I really can't say I like to be alone but I like to have it quiet."

It hasn't always been an easy road getting to the age of 102.

Shaw is a two-time cancer survivor.

"I've had many surgeries," she says. "But they always put me back together."

She may walk quietly, almost tiptoeing, but in her case, those soft steps have served her well.

Wenonah Shaw is still walking way past almost anyone who ever came this way before.