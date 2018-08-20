Trial date for man accused of killing Logan County Sheriff’s deputy pushed back

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing a Logan County Sheriff’s deputy last year has been postponed.

In April of 2017, Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy David Wade went by a house along Mulhall Rd. in Logan County to serve an eviction notice. Investigators say footage from Deputy Wade’s body camera captured the moment that Nathan Leforce suddenly pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at Wade.

Wade was shot four times in the body and face, but he was still able to call for backup as Leforce stole his patrol car.

Sadly, Wade eventually died from his injuries.

A manhunt ensued for Leforce, who reportedly made a stop at Smitty’s gas station and carjacked a customer.

Several hours later, Leforce was found in Guthrie and taken into custody.

Leforce was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree armed robbery and larceny of a motor vehicle. Leforce has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Originally, Leforce’s trial was expected to get underway in October of this year.

However, Leforce’s attorneys claimed they needed more time to prepare for the trial, and asked for it to be postponed.

According to the Guthrie News Page, the judge said he didn’t want to delay the case, but also didn’t want there to be a chance of a reversal.

Court documents say that Leforce’s case will now go before a jury, beginning on Dec. 3 at 9 a.m.

The Guthrie News Page reports that defense attorneys had offered a plea deal of a life sentence without the possibility of parole, but the district attorney’s office has refused that deal.

“This case has no possibility whatsoever of settling. We rejected all offers and we are not going to change our mind,” District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas said.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in this case.