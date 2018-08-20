× Two men arrested following early morning robbery of auto parts store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two men are in custody following an early morning robbery of an automotive parts store.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, police were called to an armed robbery at the Autozone in the 5700 block of S. Western Ave. in Oklahoma City.

According to the arrest affidavit, witnesses told officers that a man with a mask and a knife ordered the clerk to give him “all the money.” While that suspect was grabbing the cash from the register, employees say another man was serving as a lookout at the door.

A short time later, officers spotted 20-year-old Michael Young and 18-year-old Nicholas Yoder walking near 53rd and Shartel. After taking them back to the scene, investigators say employees were able to identify them as the men who robbed the store.

Young and Yoder were arrested on a complaint of robbery with a firearm.