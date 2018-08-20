Victims, witness describe terrifying experience before planned Backstreet Boys concert in Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THACKERVILLE, Okla. - What was supposed to be a fun night of 90s music turned into a terrifying ordeal.

“We had a front row seat to the entire incident,” said Sydney Stavinoha.

Just hours before the Backstreet Boys were supposed to perform at WinStar World Casino & Resort, several ambulances rushed to the casino's parking lot.

“Heavy downpours, lots of lightning, really rough winds, things were blowing around in the parking lot and then the sign collapsed on the people in the very front of the line,” Stavinoha said.

Brittany and Thomas Leach were also among those in the crowd, patiently awaiting the start of the concert.

"I'm holding this tarp up, and I have no idea at that time - I had no idea what happened. I just got hit in the head, and there was this loud noise,” Thomas said. “I looked up, and blood was just pouring from my head.”

Thomas suffered a concussion, received staples in his head, sustained back injuries and a sprained neck.

In total, 14 people were treated at area hospitals and released the next day. The concert was canceled.

The Backstreet Boys wrote on their Facebook, in part, "We never want to put our fans in harm's way and with tonight's weather and the injuries from earlier, we have decided to cancel the show and will attempt to reschedule."

As for Brittany, she feels like the casino should have contacted them after the incident. Now, she doesn't know if she will return to Thackerville, even if the Backstreet Boys come back.

“I don't want to spend my money there if no one's even taken the time to be like 'We're sorry that this happened to you,'” Brittany said.

Although evacuations at the concert were not mandatory, Brittany and Thomas feel like they are being blamed for not leaving the line during the storm.

“From where we're standing, we didn't see anyone leave,” he said.

"The staff didn't leave. No one left,” Brittany said.

“We asked concert goers who were standing in line outside to seek shelter because the storm was approaching, and they did that repeatedly and several people did leave but several people unfortunately did not,” said Kym Koch, spokesperson for Winstar World Casino & Resort.

The couple also feels like the casino should have reached out after the incident.

“I don’t want to spend my money there. I’m mad, and I get more mad as the day goes on when no one is even attempting to check on us,” Brittany said.

“I do know that two people that were injured were treated and released, and the casino did pick them up at the local hospital and take them back to the casino, so it’s possible that some victims have been contacted and others have not just yet and I don’t really know the policy on it,” Koch said.

Everyone is just glad it wasn't worse.

“It's only a miracle that it wasn't worse,” Thomas said.

"I know that safety comes first, and I hope the next concert will be great weather and no accidents,” Stavinoha said.