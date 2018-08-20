× Woman arrested after child allegedly sustains injuries consistent with abuse

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman was arrested after a child was found with injuries consistent with child abuse.

On August 18 around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a northwest Oklahoma City hospital in reference to a child abuse incident.

When they arrived on scene, they observed “visible injuries on the victim which were consistent with child abuse.”

A police report says the child was born in 2017.

Taniqua Mason, 25, was arrested on two charges in connection to the incident; child endangerment and child neglect.