MENO, Okla. – A 77-year-old Oklahoma man was killed in a crash in Major County.

It happened Monday around 2:11 p.m. on Highway 60 near Meno, Oklahoma.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the collision, but say 77-year-old Clarence Roberts, of Meno, died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Nobody else was injured in the crash.