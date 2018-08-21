× American flag to fly again at Stars and Stripes Park after vandalism repair

OKLAHOMA CITY – The American flag will soon fly again at a northwest Oklahoma City park that was targeted by vandals.

A few weeks ago, vandals cut the cable that raises and lowers the American flag that flies on a tall pole at Stars and Stripes Park, located on the south side of Lake Hefner.

City officials say an 80-ton crane is required to reach the top of the pole to re-string the cable.

Due to recent rainfall, the ground was too soft for the crane to get near the pole without damaging the park. The repair will be made as soon as the ground is dry enough.

Officials are hoping it will be dry enough by some time next week.