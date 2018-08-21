Authorities locate caller who threatened “grave danger” to Oklahoma School for the Deaf

SULPHUR, Okla. – Authorities have located the suspect behind a threatening phone call made to the Oklahoma School for the Deaf.

On August 16, the school shut down its campus after receiving a phone call at 12:22 p.m. threatening “grave danger” to anyone associated with a school employee unless that person is fired within 48 hours.

The FBI was immediately contacted by school officials.

Sulphur police and investigators with the Department of Public Safety traced the number that left the message to a man in Los Angeles, California.

David Shores, Sulphur Police Chief, says the FBI found the man, who later confessed to making the phone call, but that he did not intend to actually hurt anyone.

“We got to protect the public, protect the kids, so yes, anytime you have a threat you have to take it seriously,” Shores said.

According to KXII, the man told officials he called the school after he “saw negative posts on social media about a transgender student attending Achilles Independent Schools.”

Shores says they are waiting for a recording of the man’s confession, along with phone records, and will then send the case to the district attorney.

Unless charges are filed, the man will not be arrested, police say.

School officials say they will resume classes next week.