Board votes to change Tulsa elementary school named after Confederate general

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education has voted to rename an elementary school that was named after a Confederate general.

FOX 23 reports school members made the decision in a meeting on Tuesday to rename Lee Elementary to Council Oak.

The debate to change the name has been going on for more than a year, with some wanting to keep the name, and others who didn’t.

After the deadly protests in Charlottesville, a petition appeared on Change.org to rename Lee Elementary.

Back in March, a monument in honor of Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from outside of the school.

The name Council Oak was picked to honor the area’s Native American history, according to FOX 23.